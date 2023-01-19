Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm.

Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.

He is believed to be driving his white 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, with Pennsylvania license plate tag KGD-6962, they added.

Glenn is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds, and investigators say he may be confused. If spotted, call 911 or contact the Bryn Athyn Police Department at 267-767-0776.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.