SEEN HIM? Police Looking For Missing Philly Teen Last Seen In Langhorne

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a 16-year-old Philadelphia boy last seen in Langhorne.

Nasir Martin's last contact was on July 25 at the Sheraton Hotel on North Oxford Valley Road, Falls Township police said.

Martin was last seen wearing a black suit with thin, white, pin stripes and may be in the Philadelphia area, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 ext. 431 Or via email: j.vella@fallstwp.com.

Individuals can also contact the department's anonymous tip line at (215) 949-9120, Anonymous email: hitback@fallstwp.com.

