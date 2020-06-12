Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Missing Bucks County Man Suffers Bipolar Disorder, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Trevor Nazian
Trevor Nazian Photo Credit: Falls Township Police/CrimeWatchPA

Authorities in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say has a mental illness and may be at risk.

Trevor Nazian, 42, was last seen Dec. 1 walking toward 7-Eleven at Oxford Valley and Trenton roads in Falls Township, authorities said.

Nazian is 6 feet tall, 270 pounds and last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts. He is bipolar and in need of his medication, police said.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is to contact the Falls Township Police Department at 215-328-8501 or Detective Dennis O’Connell at d.oconnell@fallstwp.com or submit a tip.

Source: Falls Township Police via CrimeWatchPA

