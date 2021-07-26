SEEN HIM? Falls Township PD Search For Missing Morrisville Man

Police in Bucks County are seeking the whereabouts of a missing 57-year-old Morrisville resident.

Scott Arthur was last heard from on July 25, Falls Township police said.

He has apparently threatened suicide and ceased all contact with family and friends, according to police.

Attempts to locate Arthur by phone, have been unsuccessful, police said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 ext. 431 or via email j.vella@fallstwp.com

Individuals can also contact the department's anonymous tip line at (215) 949-9120 or hitback@fallstwp.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.