Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Falls Township PD Search For Missing Morrisville Man

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Scott Arthur
Scott Arthur Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the whereabouts of a missing 57-year-old Morrisville resident.

Scott Arthur was last heard from on July 25, Falls Township police said.

He has apparently threatened suicide and ceased all contact with family and friends, according to police. 

Attempts to locate Arthur by phone, have been unsuccessful, police said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 ext. 431 or via email j.vella@fallstwp.com

Individuals can also contact the department's anonymous tip line at  (215) 949-9120 or hitback@fallstwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.