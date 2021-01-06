Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing Bucks County Man With Dementia

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Walter Smith, 81
Walter Smith, 81 Photo Credit: Warrington Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

The Warrington Township Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating disabled Bucks County man.

Walter Smith, 81, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing on Jan. 5, around 8 p.m., police said. 

He was last seen seen by his daughter on Jan. 3 at approximately 1:00 p.m in his home on the 2400 block of Niblick Pl., in Warrington, authorities said.

Smith drives a black 2002 Honda Civic with a Pennsylvania registered license plate number reading ELJ-1062, police said. He does not own a phone.

His credit card was last used at 2:30 a.m. this morning at Royal Farms on 1820 Markley St., in Norristown.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Bucks County Police Radio or Detective Don Lee at 215-343-3311 ext 227 or at dlee@warringtonpd.org, reference case #2021-01-0154.

