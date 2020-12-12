Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HER? Police Seek Runaway Bucks County Teen

Cecilia Levine
Authorities are seeking a teen who they say ran away from her Bucks County foster home on Friday, Dec. 11.

Saleen Simmers, 17, went missing from her foster home in the Pennwood Crossing section of Falls Township around 11 p.m., Falls Township police said.

She is 5-foot-3, with a medium to heavy build, brown hair and green eyes. 

 She was last seen wearing a maroon winter jacket, a camouflage undershirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Falls Township Police Department at 215-945-3100 or contact Detective Stephen Reeves at 215-302-3305 or by email at s.reeves@fallstwp.com You can also submit a tip or contact police dispatch at 215-328-8519. If appropriate, call 911.

Source: Falls Township/CrimeWatchPA

