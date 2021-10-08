Contact Us
SEEN HER? Missing Levittown Teen May Be In Philadelphia

Tayelor Anthony
Tayelor Anthony Photo Credit: Falls Township PD

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Levittown teen.

Tayelor Anthony, 14, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Aug. 9 wearing a gray sweat suit, Falls Township police said.

She is approximately 5’4, and she weighs around 120 pounds. Police believe she may have traveled to Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Michael Callahan at 215-949-9100 ext. 460 or via email at m.callahan@fallstwp.com 

People can also submit a tip by contacting the department's anonymous tip line at (215) 949-9120 or hitback@fallstwp.com.

