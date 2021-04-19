Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HER? Falls Township Woman, 45, Reported Missing

Rebekah Staines
Rebekah Staines Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help to locate a 45-year-old woman missing out of Falls Township.

Rebekah Staines was last seen on April 16 by family in the Fairless Hills section of Falls Township, Falls Township police said.

Staines is described by police as a white female who is 4’11”, medium to heavy build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe Staines is can be seen driving her gray 2005 Toyota Camry with the Pennsylvania registration number LLR-9481.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Falls Township Police Department at 215-328-8519 or contact Detective Stephen Reeves at 215-302-3305 or by email at s.reeves@fallstwp.com. 

