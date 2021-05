Authorities in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing.

Neveah Bucher was reported missing out of Hilltown and is described as white, 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Nevaeh Bucher’s whereabouts is requested to contact 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.