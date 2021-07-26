Search For Bucks Woman Who Disappeared From Philadelphia Intensifies

The family of a Bucks County woman who went missing after a trip to Philadelphia earlier this month has hired a private investigator, CBSN Philly reports.

The Johnson family has been searching for Cassandra "Casey" Johnston, 26, since July 10, near 12th and Vine streets around 5:30 p.m.

Her family has since hired search parties and are urging others to come forward, CBSN says.

Johnston, of Feasterville, was driving a silver 2016 Ford Focus sedan with the PA license plate KSA8807 just before she went missing, Lower Southampton police said.

A GoFundMe page was launched in an effort to put up a billboard in the Philadelphia area regarding Johnston's disappearance.

More than $10,000 had been raised on the campaign as of July 25.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Johnston or her vehicle to contact Detective Stephen Brookes at the Lower Southampton Police Department by calling 215-357-1235 ext 339 or email sbrookes@lstwp.org.

Individuals may also contact the police department's direct number at 215-357-1234 and ask to speak with an officer.

