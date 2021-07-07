Road Rage Shooting Turns To SWAT Standoff In Bucks County

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man who they say was involved in a road rage shooting and ignited a SWAT standoff at a Bristol Borough home Tuesday night.

The incident began when there was a verbal altercation between two drivers in the area of the Bristol Borough Post Office around 8 p.m., local police said.

One driver attempted to leave but was chased by the operator of a red SUV, with New York License plates.

Once on Route 13, the driver of the red SUV reportedly fired several gunshots at the driver's car while traveling north bound both in Bristol Borough and Bristol Township, police said.

After turning around and heading south on Route 13, the driver's car ended up at a home in the 700 block of Pine Street, police said.

Officers recognized the car description from an earlier incident and were able to pinpoint the exact location.

A person officers assumed was the suspect was apparently seen in the yard and fled when they noticed police.

Neighbors told police they believed that the person had fled into a home.

Believing they were dealing with an armed barricaded subject, the Bucks County South SERT Team was called to the scene.

After several hours, a search warrant was obtained, and teams were able to enter the home around 3 a.m., police said. Nobody was found inside.

Authorities are confident the suspect is out of the area and there is no threat to the Pine Street neighborhood.

If anyone has information on the incident they can contact Bristol Borough police at 215-788-7813.

