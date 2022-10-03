Contact Us
Resident, Pets Killed In Upper Southampton House Fire: Officials

Southampton Fire Company No. 1
Southampton Fire Company No. 1 Photo Credit: Facebook/Southampton Fire Company No. 1

A fire on Friday, Sept. 30 claimed the life of a resident and multiple pets in Upper Southampton Township, authorities said.

Ten fire companies were called to the Wendy Road home up in flames just before midnight.

Firefighters arrived to find a "well-advanced fire" on the first and second floors, according to the Southampton Fire Company.

"During a search for occupants, we unfortunately did find one person and several pets deceased," reads a statement from the department.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Overgrown brush surrounding the front and back of the house made it difficult for firefighters to fight the blaze, officials told 6abc.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

