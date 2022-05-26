Report Of Armstrong Middle School Student With Gun Unfounded: Police

A report of a student with a gun in Bucks County was proven unfounded, authorities said.

The school was placed on lockdown just before 8 a.m. Thursday, May 26 as police investigated what turned out to be a student who had brought a black video game controller on a school bus bound for the middle school, Bristol Township police said.

Police confirmed there was no threat to the students at Armstrong Middle School.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:30 a.m., LevittownNow reports.

