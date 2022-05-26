Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Report Of Armstrong Middle School Student With Gun Unfounded: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Armstrong Middle School
Armstrong Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A report of a student with a gun in Bucks County was proven unfounded, authorities said.

The school was placed on lockdown just before 8 a.m. Thursday, May 26 as police investigated what turned out to be a student who had brought a black video game controller on a school bus bound for the middle school, Bristol Township police said.

Police confirmed there was no threat to the students at Armstrong Middle School.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:30 a.m., LevittownNow reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.