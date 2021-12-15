Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: PA Man On The Run After Attempting To Run Over Deputies: DA
Police & Fire

Prostitution Investigation Underway At Suburban Philly Spa

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Tranquil Oasis Spa located at 1707 Bethlehem Pike
Tranquil Oasis Spa located at 1707 Bethlehem Pike Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are looking into allegations of prostitution at a spa in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Hilltown police served a search warrant at the Tranquil Oasis Spa on Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield on Tuesday after a "lengthy investigation" revealed possible prostitution and related activity at the business, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed, police said.

The Hilltown Township Police Department is working with the Bucks District Attorney's Office, Bucks County Detectives, the Bensalem Township Police Department, Hatfield Township Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Crime Scene Unit of the Central Bucks Special Response Team, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Air Marshal Service and Network of Victim Assistance.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.