Prostitution Investigation Underway At Suburban Philly Spa

Police are looking into allegations of prostitution at a spa in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Hilltown police served a search warrant at the Tranquil Oasis Spa on Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield on Tuesday after a "lengthy investigation" revealed possible prostitution and related activity at the business, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed, police said.

The Hilltown Township Police Department is working with the Bucks District Attorney's Office, Bucks County Detectives, the Bensalem Township Police Department, Hatfield Township Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Crime Scene Unit of the Central Bucks Special Response Team, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Air Marshal Service and Network of Victim Assistance.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

