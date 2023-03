Three people were in police custody after shooting at officers during a traffic stop Thursday, March 2 in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police shot back at the occupants of a Chevy Tahoe when they opened fire at the officers in their police vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Summer and 54th, city police said.

No injuries were reported. A fourth male remained at large.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.