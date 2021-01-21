Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Seek Man Who Racked Up Nearly $5K On Stolen Credit Card At Philadelphia Best Buy

Nicole Acosta
Police in Bucks County are looking to identify a man who used a stolen credit card for charges totaling $4,887 at a local Best Buy, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lower Makefield Township Police Department
Police in Bucks County are looking to identify a man who used a stolen credit card to rack up nearly $5,000 at a Philadelphia Best Buy and other stores last month, authorities said.

Video surveillance footage shows a man buying a Bose Acoustimass 10 series Home Theater Sound system and a Samsung Q900 T Sound Bar from the Whitman Square Shopping Center on Dec. 27 around 4:40 p.m., Lower Makefield police said.

The Acoustimass is worth $999.99 and the Samsung is valued at $1,199.99, police said.

The man used the card to make other purchases between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, authorities said.

Police describe the suspect as a man of larger build, wearing a black North Face jacket, and possibly operating a grey SUV.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Detective Rich Meehl at 267-274-1163 or email at richm@lmt.org. 

