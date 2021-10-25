Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Police Probe Fiery Crash At Bensalem Apartment Complex: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Creekside Apartments at 2500 Knights Rd.
Creekside Apartments at 2500 Knights Rd. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are investigating after a man drove into cars and a fence at a Bensalem apartment complex early Monday, reports say.

The driver went through a fence and down an embankment after crashing into three parked cars at the Creekside Apartments on Knights Road around 12:30 a.m, 6abc reports citing local police.

The car then caught fire.

The driver reportedly spoke to police at the scene, but his injuries were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.