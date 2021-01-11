Police Nab Late-Night DUI Bucks County Driver

A DUI woman was slapped with multiple charges after opening too wide on a left turn that landed her on a curb, police in Northampton Township said.

Police saw Natalia Lizbeth Holguin try turning back into the southbound lane of 2nd Street Pike after the 1 a.m. incident Saturday, police said.

The 29-year-old woman was taken into police custody for driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and driving an unregistered car, police said.

Holguin's Facebook profile says she works as a marketing coordinator for a nursing home and PR strategist for Top Golf.

She apparently graduated from Temple University and is from Abington.

