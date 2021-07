Police in Bucks County are seeking a man on charges of attempted murder, strangulation and aggravated assault.

James L. Kuhn is driving a gray Nissan Rogue with black wheels, and registration LLN-9658.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact Upper Southampton Police Department.

Detective Jim Schirmer can be reached at 215.364.5000 x-115 P/O Josh Johnson at 215.364.5000 x-154.

