Police: Man Lead I-95 Pursuit In Stolen Dump Truck After Trying To Force Woman From Her Car

A 24-year-old Virginia man lead a wild police pursuit in a dump truck he stole moments after trying to force a woman out of her car while stopped at a red light in Bucks County, authorities said Wednesday.

Newtown Township and Lower Makefield police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft on Jan. 5, around 10:50 p.m, at the intersection of the Newtown Bypass and Lindenhurst Road, authorities said.

The suspect was later identified as Joseph Anthony Gonzalez, police said.

Gonzalez, originally from Ruckersville, Virginia, had caused a disturbance in a nearby BB&T Bank before walking over to the intersection of the Newtown Bypass and tried to forcibly remove a woman from her vehicle while she was stopped at a red light, authorities said.

The driver accelerated through the intersection to avoid further conflict with Gonzalez, authorities said.

A tri-axle dump truck operator who witnessed the attempted carjacking, pulled over to the shoulder, where he tried to resolve the situation while also dialing 911, police said.

Gonzalez then stole the fully loaded dump truck and fled towards Interstate 295, after an altercation with the truck operator, authorities said.

Following 911 calls to the Bucks County Emergency Communications Center, where callers mentioned seeing a dump truck driving erratically and speeding southbound on Interstate 95, Pennsylvania State Troopers identified the vehicle at exit I-95 at Street Road, authorities said.

State troopers were able to take Gonzalez under police custody, after they initiated a traffic stop on Street Road at Samuel Drive, police said.

Gonzalez was charged with with several offenses including, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was arraigned by MDJ Michael Petrucci and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of a 1-million-dollar bail.

