Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

Police Issue Warrant For Gunman Who Prompted SWAT Standoff In Bristol Borough

Nicole Acosta
Angel Cintron
Angel Cintron Photo Credit: Bristol Borough PD

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who fired shots in a road rage incident in July and then fled, prompting a SWAT response in Bristol Borough, authorities said.

Angel Cintron, 26, of Philadelphia is accused of chasing a car along Route 13 and subsequently firing shots at that vehicle on July 6, according to Bristol Borough police.

There were no injuries, police said. Cintron fled the scene and headed to his Pine Street home.

Officers arrived at Cintron's house based on a vehicle description and saw who they believed was Cintron near the house. A bystander told officers that he went inside the home.

Additional officers surrounded the home. All attempts to have Cintron exit the house went unanswered, police said.

With no response, the Bucks County SWAT team was requested.

After several hours, officers were able to enter the home but found it empty.

A subsequent investigation discovered that Cintron fled to a neighbor's home and pushed his way inside, authorities said.

"The neighbor insisted that Cintron leave but he refused. The neighbor, fearing Cintron, fled the residence, however did not alert authorities until questioned at a later time," police said.

Police believe that Cintron stayed in the home until early morning the next day until all law enforcement left Pine Street.

Cintron has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another and several other violations.

Anyone with information on Angel Cintron's whereabouts should contact Detective Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.

