Police ID Bucks Driver Shot, Killed Through Car Window

Authorities have identified the young man who was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a car last Wednesday night in Bucks County.

Bristol Township police responded to Edgely Road and Marion Avenue on reports of a shooting around 7:05 p.m. Dec. 23, Bucks County spokesperson Manuel Gamiz said.

There, they found a Chrysler 200 stopped in the northbound lane of Edgely Road.

Shaquille Love, 21 of Bristol Township was still inside the car after having been shot through the driver's side window, local authorities said in a press release.

An autopsy determined Love died of a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

Condolences for Love poured in on Facebook.

Nothing but love from my handsome son Shaquille ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m sooo happy celebrating this holiday with my family.🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Posted by Chineata Jackson on Friday, December 25, 2020

We regret to inform you FB Family & Friends: My Sister Shauna Love & Brother & Law Samuel Love, loss their Son, Shaquille Love. Please pray for our family during this difficult time. Posted by Mildred Lucas on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Bucks County Detectives Frank Groome and David Coyne along with Bristol Township Detective Jason Callahan are investigating the incident.

Anyone with video at or near the scene, or has information regarding the shooting is urged to reach out to Bristol Township Police Department or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office as soon as possible at the numbers below.

Tips can be given either anonymously or otherwise at https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/.

Bristol Township Police Department: 267-812-3041

Bucks County Detectives: 215-348-6333

