Bucks
Bucks

Police: DUI Bucks Driver Hits Parked Car In McDonald's Parking Lot

Nicole Acosta
Vincent Gardner/McDonald's parking lot on Constitution Avenue in Perkasie.
Vincent Gardner/McDonald's parking lot on Constitution Avenue in Perkasie. Photo Credit: Perkasie PD/Google Maps

A Bucks County driver is facing DUI charges after colliding with a parked car in a local McDonald's parking lot, authorities said.

Police arrived at the scene and found Vincent Gardner, 37, under the influence in his car after he crashed into a parked car in the McDonald's parking lot on Constitution Avenue in Perkasie, on Feb. 4, according to the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the accident, police said.

Gardner was arraigned by Judge Regina Armitage and charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 10.

His bail was set at $15,000. 

