Police: Drunken, Swerving NJ Trailer Operator Tells PA Officers His Driving Is 'On Point'

A tractor trailer driver weaving in and out of oncoming traffic told police officers in Bucks County, PA that his driving was "on point" before he was charged with drunk driving, authorities said.

Upper Makefield officers were dispatched to reports of a tractor trailer driver weaving in and out of oncoming traffic while headed northbound on River Road in the Washington Crossing area April 5 at 6 p.m., police said.

Police spotted a man later identified as Victor Noel Cruz, 34, of Mount Holly, who was towing a forklift on River Road, but stopped him near Lurgan Road, authorities said.

Cruz told officers that he was extremely tired and confused, and had been driving since 8 a.m. He also told police officers that his driving was "on point," authorities said.

Officers asked Cruz to exit the vehicle and walk to a parking lot to speak in a safer area.

Cruz had a difficult time with comprehending what occurred when he was in control of his truck and trailer, and on multiple occasions said that the did not hit any vehicles while driving throughout the day, Upper Makefield police said.

Officers smelled an alcoholic beverage coming from Cruz, and conducted field sobriety tests -- which Cruz subsequently failed, police said.

Police determined Cruz had been driving under the influence of alcohol and was incapable of operating a vehicle safely, authorities said.

Officers on scene were inside of the truck attempting to locate a driver’s license and other paperwork for the truck and trailer when they discovered multiple empty beer cans and a few un-open cans, too, police said

When Cruz was questioned about the beer cans, he said that they were left in the vehicle by another driver, police said.

Cruz was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and multiple other charges, and awaiting trial.

