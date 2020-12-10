Police: Doylestown Nurse Sexually Assaulted Sleeping Patient In Longterm Care Facility

A 53-year-old Doylestown nurse's assistant surrendered to authorities months after police said he sexually assaulted a patient while sleeping in his room at a longterm care facility.

Walter Howard Burns had "indecent contact" with the victim with the Harborview Care & Rehab Center at 3 a.m. on Oct. 3, local police said.

Burns was a certified nurse's assistant at the facility at the time of the incident, Doylestown Police Chief Karl Knott told Daily Voice.

The incident was reported to police by the facility following an internal investigation, police said.

Burns surrendered in on Dec. 8. He was arraigned and released on $25,000 bail, unsecured with conditions.

Source: Central Bucks Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPa

