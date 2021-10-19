Police Bust Man Stalking Young Girl, Authorities In Bucks Say

Police in Bucks County busted a man they say was stalking a young girl on Friday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of Wellington Way in West Rockhill Township on a report of a suspicious man who had been following a young girl, Pennridge police said.

They were initially unable to locate him but found him when they were called back to the area.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Chance Jackson, had followed the young girl to her home and onto her porch, police said.

He was wanted out of Montgomery County on drug-related charges, according to police.

Jackson was charged with stalking and harassment.

He was sent to Bucks County Prison on $250,000 bail.

