Police: Burglar Leads Officers On Foot Pursuit After Witness Spots Her Entering Doylestown Home

A burglar lead officers on a foot pursuit after a witness spotted her entering a Doylestown home Monday, authorities said.

A witness told officers she saw a woman -- later identified as Katherine Aseltine -- climbing an outside staircase and entering a West Oakland Avenue home, Central Bucks Regional police said.

Aseltine then led officers on a foot pursuit throughout the neighborhood, which ended when she was spotted in a West State Street parking lot, police said.

Aseltine was arraigned by Judge Snow, remanded to Bucks County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bail.

