Police: Bucks Woman Lunges At Boyfriend With 8-Inch Knife

A Bucks County woman was charged with aggravated assault and more for allegedly lunging towards her boyfriend with a knife, authorities said.

Jennifer Myers' boyfriend told police she raised an 8-inch knife over her head and lunged at him around 7:15 p.m. at a Winterberry Drive home in Plumstead Township on June 22, local police said.

The man was able to flee safely and call local police, authorities said.

He was not injured but the assault was captured on video, police said.

Myers was taken into custody and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing instruments of crime.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Joseph Falcone and remanded to the Bucks County Prison on 10 percent of $35,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

