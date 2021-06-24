Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Police: Bucks Woman Lunges At Boyfriend With 8-Inch Knife

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Myers
Jennifer Myers Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department

A Bucks County woman was charged with aggravated assault and more for allegedly lunging towards her boyfriend with a knife, authorities said.

Jennifer Myers' boyfriend told police she raised an 8-inch knife over her head and lunged at him around 7:15 p.m. at a Winterberry Drive home in Plumstead Township on June 22, local police said.

The man was able to flee safely and call local police, authorities said.

He was not injured but the assault was captured on video, police said.

Myers was taken into custody and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing instruments of crime.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Joseph Falcone and remanded to the Bucks County Prison on 10 percent of $35,000 bail. 

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.