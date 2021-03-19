Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice
Police: Bucks Driver Facing Charges After Striking Pedestrian In Perkasie

Nicole Acosta
Rebecca Carper
Rebecca Carper Photo Credit: Perkasie Borough Police Department

A Bucks County driver is facing charges after she allegedly struck a pedestrian in Perkasie last summer, authorities said.

Rebecca Carper, 48, was found to have been driving a car with a suspended license when she struck a pedestrian on South 9th Street on July 31, 2020, according to Perkasie police.

The pedestrian was left with several injuries, police said.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Carper, but she failed to turn herself in to police, authorities said.

U.S Marshals Service in Philadelphia was able to bring Carper into custody on March 16 in Montgomery County, police said.

Carper was charged with felony accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless endangerment, and driving without a license.

She was processed and arraigned by Judge Gaier and sent to Bucks County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.

