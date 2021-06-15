Pilot Killed In Doylestown Plane Crash

A pilot was killed after the plane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Doylestown (Bucks County) Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Photos from 6abc's Chopper 6 show the single-engine small red-and-white plane in the trees behind houses in the 3000 block of Charter Club Drive around 10:30 a.m.

#Breaking - A small plane has crashed near the Doylestown Airport, into a wooded area near homes. Police and fire are on the scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/gxi6STLVg8 — Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) June 15, 2021

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Buckingham Township Police Department.

His identity will not be made public until his next of kin has been notified, police said.

The crash also reportedly sparked a small fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash.

