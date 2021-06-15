Contact Us
Pilot Killed In Doylestown Plane Crash

Nicole Acosta
The scene.
The scene. Photo Credit: 6abc/chopper 6

A pilot was killed after the plane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Doylestown (Bucks County) Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Photos from 6abc's Chopper 6 show the single-engine small red-and-white plane in the trees behind houses in the 3000 block of Charter Club Drive around 10:30 a.m.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Buckingham Township Police Department.

His identity will not be made public until his next of kin has been notified, police said.

The crash also reportedly sparked a small fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash.

