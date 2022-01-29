Pickup Driver Pinned, 2 Hospitalized In Snowy Bucks County Crash

Two people were hospitalized in a snowy crash the evening of Friday, Jan. 28 in Bucks County.

One of the two vehicles -- a pickup truck -- was on its side, while the other went into the backyard of a home on Bristol Oxford Valley Road around 7:30 p.m. in Levittown, according to the William Penn Fire Company and Levittown Now.

The driver was partially ejected and trapped under his vehicle, the news outlet said. He was extricated by firefighters.

