Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Pickup Driver Pinned, 2 Hospitalized In Snowy Bucks County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Levittown crash
Levittown crash Photo Credit: William Penn Fire Company

Two people were hospitalized in a snowy crash the evening of Friday, Jan. 28 in Bucks County.

One of the two vehicles -- a pickup truck -- was on its side, while the other went into the backyard of a home on Bristol Oxford Valley Road around 7:30 p.m. in Levittown, according to the William Penn Fire Company and Levittown Now.

The driver was partially ejected and trapped under his vehicle, the news outlet said. He was extricated by firefighters.

