Philly Officer Suspended, Charged With Perjury After Lying About Gun Arrest: Police

Authorities charged a Philadelphia police officer with perjury after allegations that he lied about a gun-related arrest last year.

Officer Daniel Levitt was arrested on the morning of Thursday, March 17, on a warrant for making false statements and testimony in connection with the arrest of a person on a Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA) violation, Philadelphia police said.

During an audit of city-wide gun violation arrests, the department's internal affairs division found that Levitt "violated departmental policy" in the April 28, 2021 arrest, they said.

Levitt, who is a 12-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, was charged with perjury, unsworn false statements, and official oppression, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

Levitt has been suspended for 30 days with the intention of dismissing him at the end of the period, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

He was last assigned to the 39th district.

