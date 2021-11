A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Vine Street Expressway, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The Philadelphia man was thrown about 50 feet and landed near the westbound Schuylkill Expressway, around 2 a.m. Monday, 6abc reports citing state police.

His identity had not yet been revealed as of Tuesday afternoon, a state police spokesperson told Daily Voice.

