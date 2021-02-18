Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Philly Man Wanted On Warrant Nabbed After Busted Using Fake $100 Bill At Wawa

Nicole Acosta
A 28-year-old Philadelphia man is in police custody after he used a counterfeit $100 bill at a Bucks County Wawa, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A warrant for Mervin Rosario's arrest was issued in May 2020, Plumstead Township police said. He was also wanted for similar crimes in Lower Makefield Township, police said.

Rosario was taken into custody Thursday with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department, police said.

He was awaiting his preliminary arraignment, which was set for Feb. 22.

