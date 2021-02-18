Philly Man Wanted On Warrant Nabbed After Busted Using Fake $100 Bill At Wawa

A 28-year-old Philadelphia man was in police custody after using a counterfeit $100 bill at a Bucks County Wawa, authorities said.

A warrant for Mervin Rosario's arrest was issued in May 2020, Plumstead Township police said. He was also wanted for similar crimes in Lower Makefield Township, police said.

Rosario was taken into custody Thursday with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department, police said.

He was awaiting his preliminary arraignment, which was set for Feb. 22.

