Philly Man Hid Dad's Body In Freezer After Killing Him, Police Say

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with killing his 54-year-old dad and putting his body in a freezer, authorities announced.

Thi Dinh's body was found face down with a bag over his head in a bloodied basement freezer on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue early Dec. 23, Fox29 reports.

His son, Jack Dinh, was arrested the following day and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and abuse of a corpse, city police tell Daily Voice.

