Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night.

Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.

Investigators believe Tran got out of the car and began to argue with the other driver.

When a bystander intervened and made "physical contact" with Tran, police said the 27-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him "multiple times in the torso and back."

Then, the passenger in the other vehicle drew a weapon and fired once at Tran, missing him, authorities wrote.

The injured bystander was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries, the department said.

Both guns used in the shootout were legally owned and have been recovered, police said. Shell casings from both weapons were also found at the scene, they added.

