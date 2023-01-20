Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police

A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice.

First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.

Police characterized the shooting as "accidental firearm discharge," while sources told 6abc the man was cleaning his gun but forgot it was loaded. The husband immediately called 911 after the shooting, authorities noted.

His wife was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition, police said. The gun was recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made, though an investigation is ongoing, officials wrote.

Temple University Police responded to the scene, and the shooting occurred on a block with Temple student housing, but it's not clear if the couple is connected to the University.

