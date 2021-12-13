Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Philadelphia Groom Robbed Of Rolex On His Wedding Day

Nicole Acosta
Rolex
Rolex Photo Credit: amh1988 Pixabay

Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public's help in identifying two armed robbers who they say stole a groom's Rolex watch on his wedding day, 6abc reports.

The man walking out of his wedding reception near South 3rd Street in the city's Old City neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by two armed men dressed in all black who robbed him of his luxury watch, the outlet says citing police.

The newlywed escaped unharmed, but the suspects fled before police arrived, according to the outlet.

Click here for the full story from 6abc.

