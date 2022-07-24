Philadelphia Driver, 29, Killed In Violent NJ Turnpike Crash

A 29-year-old Philadelphia driver died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday, July 24, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was heading south on the inner roadway in a Mercedes Benz when she struck the rear of a BMW around 3:30 a.m. in Cranbury Township, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The BMW then veered off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, while the Mercedes overturned and struck a guardrail.

The driver of the Mercedes was ejected and killed, while her passenger was seriously injured. The driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at the moment.

