Police & Fire

PD: Woman Airlifted After Being Punched In Head, Slashed With Broken Beer Bottle In Bucks Motel

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Claudio J. Hernandez
Claudio J. Hernandez Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department

A Doylestown man was charged in a domestic violence assault in which a woman was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday, authorities said.

Plumstead officers responded to the Colonial Village Motel and learned that Claudio J Hernandez punched a woman in the head and then slashed her with a broken beer bottle multiple times around 8:40 p.m., Plumstead police said.

Hernandez fled back into the motel room where he was taken in to custody by responding officers, police said.

The victim was flown to Temple University Hospital with several gashes on her head and chest, authorities said. 

Hernandez was arraigned by District Magistrate Gambardella Esq. and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $450,000, or 10% bail.

He was charged with aggravated assault, possessing and instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

