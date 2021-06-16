PD: Warrant Issued For Teen Who Was DUI In Doylestown Crash

A warrant has been issued for a teen who was DUI when he crashed his car in Doylestown, leaving two of his passengers with serious injuries, authorities said.

Toxicology reports indicate 18-year-old Liam Scully's blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit for a person under 21 years of age in the April 30 accident, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Scully has pending charges of aggravated assault while DUI, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and related charges.

A criminal complaint has been filed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.