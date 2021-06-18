PD: Trio Arrested For Beating, Robbing Elderly Woman In Bensalem

A trio was arrested on accusations they beat and robbed an elderly woman in Bensalem, authorities said.

An investigation began when officers responded to a trailer in the 1400 block of Gibson Road on June 12 and were shown a video -- recorded by an unknown person -- depicting a woman in her 20's punching an elderly woman in the face several times, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

The video also showed the woman demanding money and reaching into the elderly woman's pockets to search for cash, police said.

Police were later able to identify the elderly woman -- whose name is not being released to the public -- and the suspect, Brittany Kladky, of Bristol, police said.

As police continued the investigation help from PA Adult Protective Services, they were given two additional videos that showed the same elderly woman being abused by two other people, police said.

One of the videos allegedly shows Emily Smith, of Bensalem, punching the elderly victim in the face and kicking her until she fell to the ground, police said.

A separate video allegedly shows Jewett Bowman, of Bensalem, pointing a BB gun at the elderly woman and firing it four times at her as she was laying in her bed, police said.

The connection between the trio and the elderly woman was not announced publicly.

Kladky was charged with robbery, simple assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Smith was charged with simple assault.

Bowman was charged with simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

All three suspects were arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent of $350,000 bail.

