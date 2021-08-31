Contact Us
PD: Man Who Pulled Knife On Shopper At Bucks County Walmart Hit With Multiple Charges

Nicole Acosta
Barry Whiteman
Barry Whiteman Photo Credit: Richland Township Police Department

A man accused of pulling a knife on a Walmart shopper in Bucks County was hit with multiple charges, authorities said.

Barry Whiteman, 59, of Hatfield allegedly pulled a knife on a shopper during a verbal altercation in June, according to Hatfield Township police.

A retired police officer intervened before anyone was injured, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the argument were not immediately known.

Whiteman was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and harassment.

