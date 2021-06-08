PD: Drowning Victim, 33, Pulled From Otter Creek In Bristol

A drowning victim was pulled from Otter Creek in Bristol Borough Thursday evening, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene off Maple Beach Road around 7 p.m. after a fisherman spotted a body in the water approximately 50 yards from the bridge, according to Bristol Borough police.

Due to the location of the body, fire crews from Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, and Bensalem were dispatched by boat and by land through the dense woods to reach the body, authorities said.

The dead body was identified as Michael Hall, age 33, of Bristol Borough, police said.

An autopsy conducted by the Bucks County Coroner's Office Friday listed the cause of death as drowning, authorities said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

Additional details were not released.

