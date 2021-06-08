Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

PD: Drowning Victim, 33, Pulled From Otter Creek In Bristol

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Bristol Borough Police Department

A drowning victim was pulled from Otter Creek in Bristol Borough Thursday evening, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene off Maple Beach Road around 7 p.m. after a fisherman spotted a body in the water approximately 50 yards from the bridge, according to Bristol Borough police.

Due to the location of the body, fire crews from Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, and Bensalem were dispatched by boat and by land through the dense woods to reach the body, authorities said.

The dead body was identified as Michael Hall, age 33, of Bristol Borough, police said.

An autopsy conducted by the Bucks County Coroner's Office Friday listed the cause of death as drowning, authorities said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

Additional details were not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.