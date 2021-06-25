Contact Us
PD: Bucks Man Arrested For Pulling Gun On Driver At Wendy's Drive-Thru In Falls Township

Hector Ginorio
Hector Ginorio Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

A Bucks County man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument with a driver at a Wendy's drive-thru in Falls Township, authorities said.

A man told officers that Hector Ginorio, 23, exited his car and was holding a gun, trying to get him to get out of his car around 12:30 p.m. on June 19, according to Falls Township police.

The victim, who at the time had children in his car, was able to give officers a description of Ginorio's car, police said.

They were able to locate it at Ginorio's Morrisville home and confirm he was the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with summonses.

His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29.

