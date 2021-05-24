PD: 3 Drunken Men Refusing To Leave PA Buffalo Wild Wings Call Staff Racial Slurs, Throw Menus

A trio of rowdy and drunken men refusing to leave Buffalo Wild Wings in Bucks County after being denied service were arrested, police said.

One man threw used racial epithets and threw menus at staff and another used foul language in the restaurant during the 11:30 p.m. incident Saturday at the Easton Road establishment, Warrington police said.

The three men arrested, who are all from Chalftont, according to police include:

Gerard Gruber, Jr., 19, (Underage drinking)

Liam Choquette, 19, (Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Fake Identification)

Jack A Coller, 20, (Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Fake Identification)

ll three taken into custody and transported to WPD HQ for processing, and to arrange for a sober party to pick them up. Non-traffic citations issued as follows:

