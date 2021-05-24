Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $515 Million Sold At Bucks County 7-Eleven
Police & Fire

PD: 3 Drunken Men Refusing To Leave PA Buffalo Wild Wings Call Staff Racial Slurs, Throw Menus

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings Photo Credit: Google Maps

A trio of rowdy and drunken men refusing to leave Buffalo Wild Wings in Bucks County after being denied service were arrested, police said.

One man threw used racial epithets and threw menus at staff and another used foul language in the restaurant during the 11:30 p.m. incident Saturday at the Easton Road establishment, Warrington police said.

The three men arrested, who are all from Chalftont, according to police include:

  • Gerard Gruber, Jr., 19, (Underage drinking)
  • Liam Choquette, 19, (Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Fake Identification) 
  • Jack A Coller, 20, (Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Fake Identification)

ll three taken into custody and transported to WPD HQ for processing, and to arrange for a sober party to pick them up. Non-traffic citations issued as follows: 

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/warringtontwppd/34642/incidents/disorderly-conduct

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.