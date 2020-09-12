PA Driver Admits Retaliating For NJ Traffic Ticket With Bogus Liens Against 32 Officials

A Pennsylvania man admitted that he filed bogus liens against 32 current or former public officials in New Jersey after he got a traffic ticket in Morris County.

Solomon Lightner, 41, of East Stroudsburg, took a deal, pleading guilty to witness tampering in exchange for what will be probation, rather than go to trial.

Lightner also terminated the filings, authorities said.

The trouble began when Lightner filed a fraudulent lien against the Denville police officer who wrote him up – and, as a result, was required to testify against him in court, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

A host of other Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) notices were filed in New York State against, among others, the former Denville police chief, the municipal court judge and the municipal court clerk, he said.

A UCC filing is a legal notice that a creditor files to indicate that they have a security interest in the personal property of a debtor.

Denville’s township attorney contacted the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP), which investigated.

Superior Court Judge Robert M. Hanna scheduled a Jan. 22 sentencing in Morristown.

Deputy Attorney General Rachael Weeks prosecuted Lightner, Grewal said.

