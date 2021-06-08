Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice

Police & Fire

NY Man Dead, 2 Hurt In Hilltown Township Crash

Nicole Acosta
Hilltown Township police
Hilltown Township police Photo Credit: Hilltown Township Police Deaprtment

One person died and two others were injured in a Hilltown Township crash Tuesday night, authorities said.

Three men were loading items into a parked pick-up truck with a small trailer when a car traveling northbound in the 1600 block of Hilltown Pike struck the back of the trailer around 9:40 p.m., according to Hilltown Township police.

The impact killed Leon Ryerson Jr., 69, of Scipio Center, NY, and injured the other two men, police said.

The injured men were taken to Grand View Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The roadway was closed for several hours while the police investigated.

The crash is still under investigation by Hilltown Township Police Department, the Bucks County Crash Investigation Unit, and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. 

Also assisting at the scene were the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, the Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company, and fire police from Chalfont, Silverdale, Souderton, and Colmar.

