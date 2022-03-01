Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

NJ Teen Killed, 4 Hurt In New Year's Day Shooting Near Temple University

Nicole Acosta
1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue
1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting near Temple University on New Year's Day, authorities said.

Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on a report of a shooting, where they found five gunshot victims, Philadelphia police said.

Byron Thompson, 16, of Trenton was rushed to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m.

A 27-year-old man who was shot in the stomach and right thigh was listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, police said.

At the same hospital, a 17-year-old girl, a 27-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman were listed in stable condition, according to police.

No weapons were recovered from the scene.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

