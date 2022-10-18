Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall Dies At 77
Police & Fire

NJ Man Beats, Robs 70-Year-Old Bensalem Senior: Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Police believe Tyrick Miranda of New Brunswick, NJ beat up a 70-year-old Bucks County man and stole his wallet.
Police believe Tyrick Miranda of New Brunswick, NJ beat up a 70-year-old Bucks County man and stole his wallet. Photo Credit: Bensalem Township Police Department

A New Jersey man is in jail for beating an elderly Pennsylvania man and stealing his money, according to authorities. 

Investigators believe Tyrick N. Miranda, of New Brunswick, punched a 70-year-old man in the face, knocking him out, before emptying his pockets and stealing his cash, Bensalem police said.

Miranda kicked the unconscious senior twice in the face before fleeing the scene, police said. 

Bensalem police had obtained a warrant for Miranda's arrest and were soliciting the public for tips before his arrest in New Jersey last Tuesday. 

Miranda was arrested in his hometown on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for assault and robbery. His extradition to Bucks County is pending.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.