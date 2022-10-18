NJ Man Beats, Robs 70-Year-Old Bensalem Senior: Police

A New Jersey man is in jail for beating an elderly Pennsylvania man and stealing his money, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Tyrick N. Miranda, of New Brunswick, punched a 70-year-old man in the face, knocking him out, before emptying his pockets and stealing his cash, Bensalem police said.

Miranda kicked the unconscious senior twice in the face before fleeing the scene, police said.

Bensalem police had obtained a warrant for Miranda's arrest and were soliciting the public for tips before his arrest in New Jersey last Tuesday.

Miranda was arrested in his hometown on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for assault and robbery. His extradition to Bucks County is pending.

